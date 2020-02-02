Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michel Georges Noblat passed away peacefully on January 24, 2020, at the age of 90. Michel was born in Epinac Les Mines, France on May 2, 1929, the second son of Joseph and Georgette Noblat. After completing boarding school at St. Lazare Michel's lifelong love of adventure and challenge was kindled when he joined the Chaser Alpine, the elite French mountain infantry unit. His love of skiing was born during his time serving in his unit in the Austrian Alps. His confidence and sense of adventure took him to the continent of Africa where a career in finance led him to work in Sierra Leone and Cote d'Ivory. But his real adventure only began when he met Jackie Arras, his future wife while working in Madagascar. From Madagascar, Michel and Jackie moved back to Paris where they were married and their son Xavier was born. In the early 1960s Michel and Jackie moved to California and a fortuitous meeting with Sumner and Carolyn Peck led to a successful lifelong career in farming with Sumner Peck Ranch. The birth of their daughter Veronique cemented the connection to the Central Valley as he and Jackie raised their children in Fresno. Jackie would be his constant and unwavering supporter and partner for nearly five decades of marriage before her passing in 2008. Michel is survived by his son Xavier (Kathy Noblat), daughter Veronique (Patrick Kuhner), his younger sister Monique and his six grandchildren, Connor Noblat, Bryce Noblat, Davis Noblat, Michael Kuhner, Paul Kuhner and Jacqueline Kuhner. As Michel knew, life is long in possibilities and long in what lives on after we are gone. Michel's legacy lives on through his children and grandchildren who are at peace knowing he and Jackie are together again. His wife, his children, and his grandchildren were the source of Michel's greatest joy in this world. We love you tremendously Papoo and will miss you even more. Michel requested no service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice. Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 2, 2020

