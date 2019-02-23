Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michiko Fukushima. View Sign

Michiko passed away February 12, 2019 after suffering a stroke in January. She was born the second child of four to Takeo & Tamaye Suo in 1932. She was pre-deceased by her parents; husband, Yoshinori and brother Mikio Suo. Survived by sister, Jane Suo, brother, Seiji (Ann) Suo, sisters-in-law: Sachiko Niino, Sally Uyemaruko, Harriet Suo, and many nieces and nephews. She and her family were interned during WWII in Jerome, Arkansas and Gila, Arizona. She married Yoshinori Fukushima in 1962 and they lived together on their farm until his passing in 1997. She worked at the Quinn Co. in Selma for over 30 years, making lifelong friends. Her family wishes to thank the staff of San Joaquin Valley Rehab Hospital, San Joaquin Gardens and Hinds Hospice for their professional support. Funeral services will be held at the Dinuba Buddhist Church at 655 S. Alta Ave., Dinuba, California on February 26, 2019 at 11 AM. Viewing will be held February 25, 2019 from 4-8 PM at Dopkins Funeral Chapel in Dinuba.