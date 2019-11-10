Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Midge Adams. View Sign Service Information Boice Funeral Home 308 Pollasky Ave Clovis , CA 93612 (559)-299-4372 Graveside service 1:00 PM Clovis Cemetery 305 N. Villa Ave Clovis , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On Sunday November 3, 2019, our loving mother, grandmother, greatgrandmother and greatgreat grandmother, Midge Adams passed away at the age of 98. Midge was born on May 5, 1921 in Perry Arkansas to Minnie and Rome Jones. She is survived by two children, Nancy Wright and Alan Haydon., Alans wife Linda, 10 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren and many greatgreat grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Fay Adams, her daughter Mary Gabelica, Nancy's husband Sam Wright, sisters Lois, Margaret, Betty Lou and brother Buddy. Midge became a Real Estate Broker in 1971 and was instrumental in the formation of the Fresno Board of Realtors. She and Fay opened their own real estate office in Fresno in 1972. Midge loved selling real estate. She had a passion for helping people. There were times she would help them financially just to make sure they could purchase their own home. She loved fishing and even as a young girl in Arkansas would ditch school to go fishing with her bamboo pole. She also loved traveling in their own personal plane, cruising abroad and trips to Las Vegas, Reno and Laughlin for slot tournaments. She looked forward to family gatherings and for years Christmas Eve at her home was the place to be where the cousins could get together and see Santa Claus. Midge was very active in the Republican party and the Shriners. Her favorite saying was "I have had a beautiful life." The family would like to express their gratitude for the loving care given to her by Gloria, Melissa and Michele and to Saint Agnes Hospice for their tremendous support and help given to her, her family and her caregivers. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Clovis Cemetery 305 N. Villa Ave, Clovis, CA Published in the Fresno Bee on Nov. 10, 2019

