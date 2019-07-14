Mike was a devoted husband, proud dad, enthusiastic dog father, and a friend to many. Mike was a farmer and partner in his family's business, Barr Packing Co. From a young age, he was an avid golfer, having played for San Diego State University and winning tournaments such as the Fresno City Amateur Championship in 1972, the Sunnyside CC Championship four times, the Corona Pro Scratch two times, the Northern Cal Best Ball in 1986, the Champions Golf Tournament in Houston in 1988, the Carmel Valley Ranch Club Championship and the San Joaquin CC Championship. When he wasn't at the office or at home, he could always be found at San Joaquin country club. He loved playing golf, rooting for the 49ers (even in the bad years), spending time with his wife, bragging about his daughters, and telling stories with his friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin Lewis Barr, Jr. and Caroline Barr. He is survived by Midge, his wife of 41 years; his daughter, Alison Barr; his daughter, Merryann Barr Foxen and her husband Chris Foxen; and his beloved dogs, Coors, Martini, and Posey. He is also survived by his brother, Kirkwood Barr (Sandra) and their three children, his sister, Julie Vernengo (Ken), and his brother-in-law, Gary Busick (Toni). He will be loved and missed by many, most of all, his wife and daughters. A Memorial Service will be held at Northwest Church on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. Donations may be made to The First Tee Fresno (www.thefirstteefresno.org). Stephens & Bean Chapel, 202 North Teilman Avenue, Fresno, California (559)268-9292