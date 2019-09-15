Guest Book View Sign Service Information Dopkins Funeral Chapel - Dinuba 189 South J Street Dinuba , CA 93618 (559)-591-1919 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Dopkins Funeral Chapel - Dinuba 189 South J Street Dinuba , CA 93618 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church Yettem , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Surrounded by family and friends, Mike Mikaelian passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the age of 86 in Visalia, California. Mike was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend and beloved son. We are blessed to have received his mentorship and love. Mike was born on May 25, 1933 in Visalia, California to parents, Hatcher and Takouhi Mikaelian. As the son of Armenian Genocide survivors, Mike grew up in a home rich with Armenian culture and appreciation for the American Dream. After graduating from Dinuba High School in 1953, Mike joined the U.S. Army to serve his beloved country in the Korean War . Upon returning home to Orosi in 1955, friends, Laura and Harry Davidian insisted Mike meet a local girl from Tulare, Carolyn Kachadoorian. Mike swept her off her feet once he had the nerve to show up for the second planned date. Mike and Carolyn moved to Orosi after they married on December 29, 1956. With Carolyn's love and support, Mike set off on his quest to become the best farmer in the area. Mike worked tirelessly and soon actualized his American Dream. As the years progressed, the farm grew and offered a range of produce, from tomatoes to nectarines, and the beloved-patented Mikes Red nectarine variety. For Mike, putting in a hard day's work in the fields, and coming home for a family dinner and some football, was the definition of a day well-spent. Mike and Carolyn raised a beautiful family of three children, Michael, Debra, and Kevin. Mike and Carolyn were so proud of all their children's accomplishments. Long summers as kids spent in the packing house, no doubt contributed to much of their success. Mike was blessed to share his love of farming with his son Michael. "Big Mike" and Michael founded Mikaelian & Sons in 1981 and worked on the family farm together up until Mike's passing. Mike's dream of becoming a grandfather was fulfilled with the birth of his first grandchild, Nicole, in 1992, which was then followed by his next grandchild Matthew, in 1994. He was a constant presence in their lives living across the street from his daughter, Debra. Mike was blessed later in life to become a grandfather to two beautiful little girls, Taylor and Presley, with the marriage of his son Kevin. He was the recipient of another blessing with the birth of little Luke, who to date shows as much energy for life as his grandfather expended on the farm. Mike was further blessed to become a grandfather to Derek with the marriage of his son Michael. Mike was not only there for his family and friends but was an active member of the Armenian community. Mike was a member of the St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church parish council, Triple X Fraternity, Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU), and the Chomaklou Compatriotic society. Mike lost his beloved wife less than a year before his passing. Mike has now joined Carolyn in their heavenly resting place, continuing their loving partnership. Mike is survived by his children: Michael (Sandra) Mikaelian, Debra (Rob) Agnew and Dr. Kevin (Kristy) Mikaelian; grandchildren: Nicole and Matthew Agnew, Taylor, Presley, and Luke Mikaelian, and Derek Montgomery. Mike is survived by his sister Anahid (Jim) Soxman and families. Mike also leaves behind Mikaelian family members and many dear friends. Visitation will be held from 5pm until 8 pm on Sunday, September 15 th at Dopkins Funeral Chapel, 189 South J St. Dinuba. Funeral Services will be held at St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church, Yettem, California on Monday, September 16 th at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church, P.O. Box 367, Yettem, CA 93670. Published in the Fresno Bee on Sept. 15, 2019

