It is with great sadness the family of Mike Schwan, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend to anyone and everyone he met, announces his passing on September 28 th at the age of 64. Mike was born in Minot, ND to August and Lou Schwan. He grew up in Minot and graduated from Minot HS in 1973. He then moved to CA and began a career in automation controls. He settled into Fresno where he met and married his wife Jennie, and raised his daughters, Courtney and Lindsey. Mike dedicated his life to loving and serving others. His pride and joys include his faith, family, FSU Bulldogs, master chef BBQing, being Papa Bulldog, and a mentor. Services will be held Friday, October 11, 9:00 am at St. Paul Newman Center Catholic Church Graveside services to follow after mass at Clovis Cemetery. Reception immediately following in Cardinal Newman Hall. Arrangements are being made by Boice Funeral home. For more information visit www.mikeschwan.com. In honor of Mike Schwan, we are asking all whom attend to wear Bulldog Red. Go Dogs!!