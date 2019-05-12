Guest Book View Sign Service Information Boice Funeral Home 308 Pollasky Ave Clovis , CA 93612 (559)-299-4372 Viewing 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Boice Funeral Home 308 Pollasky Ave Clovis , CA 93612 View Map Burial 11:30 AM San Joaquin Valley Nat'l Cemetery Santa Nella , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mike passed away May 5, 2019 after a courageous battle with throat cancer. As a teenager his career began in banking. He was drafted into the Army at the age of 21 and was deployed to Vietnam specializing in radio electronics. After serving his Country he returned to Bank of America and in 1988 retired as the Clovis Branch Manager. He then purchased the ACE Hardware store in Prather, CA which is still owned and operated by his family. Mike was a no-nonsense kind of guy with great wit and sense of humor. He had a fantastic and vast inherent knowledge of all aspects of building and finance. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and associated with him. He is predeceased by his first wife, Nancy, his parents Joseph and Frances Sikora and his nephew Bryan Stolle. He is survived by his wife Pam and his sons, Steve (Irene), Pat (Cyndi) and Kevin. He is also survived by Allyson, Kourtney and Ella, his beautiful granddaughters. His sisters, Suzanne Stolle (Mike), Teresa Apodaca (Ralph) and Sharmayne Sikora (Dennis) also survive him. A viewing will be held May 14 from 4-7pm at Boice Funeral Home, Clovis, CA and his burial will be held May 16 at 11:30 am at San Joaquin Valley Nat'l Cemetery, Santa Nella, CA. A Celebration of Life will be held at ACE Hardware, Prather, CA at a later date. Remembrances in Mike's honor can be made to Hinds Hospice, 2490 W Shaw, #101, Fresno, CA 93711. Arrangements are under the direction of Boice Funeral Home, Clovis, CA (www.Boice FuneralHome.com) Mike passed away May 5, 2019 after a courageous battle with throat cancer. As a teenager his career began in banking. He was drafted into the Army at the age of 21 and was deployed to Vietnam specializing in radio electronics. After serving his Country he returned to Bank of America and in 1988 retired as the Clovis Branch Manager. He then purchased the ACE Hardware store in Prather, CA which is still owned and operated by his family. Mike was a no-nonsense kind of guy with great wit and sense of humor. He had a fantastic and vast inherent knowledge of all aspects of building and finance. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and associated with him. He is predeceased by his first wife, Nancy, his parents Joseph and Frances Sikora and his nephew Bryan Stolle. He is survived by his wife Pam and his sons, Steve (Irene), Pat (Cyndi) and Kevin. He is also survived by Allyson, Kourtney and Ella, his beautiful granddaughters. His sisters, Suzanne Stolle (Mike), Teresa Apodaca (Ralph) and Sharmayne Sikora (Dennis) also survive him. A viewing will be held May 14 from 4-7pm at Boice Funeral Home, Clovis, CA and his burial will be held May 16 at 11:30 am at San Joaquin Valley Nat'l Cemetery, Santa Nella, CA. A Celebration of Life will be held at ACE Hardware, Prather, CA at a later date. Remembrances in Mike's honor can be made to Hinds Hospice, 2490 W Shaw, #101, Fresno, CA 93711. Arrangements are under the direction of Boice Funeral Home, Clovis, CA (www.Boice FuneralHome.com) Published in the Fresno Bee on May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close