Milan was born June 6, 1930 in Stockdale, Pa. the middle son of the late Mike and Anne Tokar. The family moved to Charleroi, Pa. where Milan attended Charleroi High School excelling in baseball as a center fielder and switch hitter. He also played on the Army Traveling Baseball Team while in the service. After graduation, Milan attended St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa. graduating with a BS in Accounting. On June 28, 1953, Milan married his High School Sweetheart, Geri Momyer. After his discharge from the Army Milan and Geri returned to Pa. where he worked as an accountant and running a combination Greyhound ticket-Western Union Office and Restaurant in Brownsville. In 1958, Milan and Geri moved to Fresno,Ca. where he worked for Harold Berg as his Office Manager and later General Manager at PB Loader Manufacturing, Inc. where he later became a partner in the company until his retirement in 1992. Milan enjoyed watching sports (Warriors, Steelers, 49ers, and Giants) loved to read and sip on his four o'clock martini. Milan was a member and past President of Fort Washington County Club for over 45 years and a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. He also devoted many years to the DAV Charities of Central California, Inc. Milan was preceded in death by his loving wife Geri, son Michael and brother Eugene. He is survived by his faithful son and caregiver Bob Tokar, brother Francis and wife Marlene and their daughters, Teri, Lisa and Jodi, niece Nancy Kilgore and husband Gary, niece Amanda Meeker and husband Mike and great grand-nieces Addi and Maddi and nieces, Gena and Trish. Details of the service: Boice Funeral Home, 559-299-4372