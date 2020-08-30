Mildred Simerly, Barnett, Betenson was born September 9, 1926 to Jessie and Clarence Simerly. Millie was the youngest of six children and grew up on the Simerly family ranch in Laton, California. Her fondest memories were of the ranch, milking cows with her father, and doing whatever she could to help during World War !!

After the war, she met and married John Barnett. They had three children; Gary, Karin and John. After buying the ranch from her parents the Barnett's settled into country living and raising their family in Laton. In 1966 Gary was killed in a car accident leaving behind his wife Kittie Kopenhefer Barnett and their six month old daughter Lisa Barnett. It was a very sad time.

After son John graduated from Laton high school Millie and John moved to Fowler where he was the town barber. John passed away suddenly in 1986 leaving Millie to start life over. She moved to Fresno on her own. She volunteered for the Cancer store, took harmonica and guitar lessons and went dancing as often as she could.

It was at a dance that she met Beven Betenson. They married and began a whole new life together dancing, playing cards and travelling. After 18 years of marriage Beven passed away and Millie was starting over again. She moved into a retirement community where she enjoyed neighbors, playing bingo and spending time with family. Millie was salt of the Earth. She loved her family, her country and the San Francisco Giants. She will be greatly missed by those who knew her and loved her. A private family burial will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery with a celebration of life to follow after Covit 19 is put to rest. Millie is survived by her daughter Karin Barnett, her son John Barnett, his daughter Madeline and husband Nick Heng and their beautiful new baby boy Rhys, his daughter Erin Alderette and husband Tim Fogarty, her daughter in law Kittie Kopenhefer Nicholson, husband Bob and Kittie's daughter Lisa Garbani, husband Pete and children Savanah and husband Hunter Knevelbaard, son Macintyre, son Jake and daughter Presley. She is also survived by her niece's Linda Johansen, Janis Hanse, her husband Pete and the entire Hanse family, too many to mention but you know who you are. She is also survived by her late in life card playing buddies Lucille Goulart, Mike Goulart and anyone who showed up to their Sunday ritual of food, cards and laughs. Her family wishes to thank Dr. Swarnpal Singh Sekhon, his medical assistant Patty and the Hospice team from St. Mary's, especially Danette. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.boicefuneralhome.com for the Simerly Barnett Betenson family.