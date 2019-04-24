Mildred Weaver

Service Information
Boice Funeral Home
308 Pollasky Ave
Clovis, CA
93612
(559)-299-4372
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Boice Funeral Home
308 Pollasky Ave
Clovis, CA 93612
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Clovis Cemetery
305 North Villa Avenue
Clovis, CA
Obituary
Mildred L. Weaver, age 97, of Fresno, California passed away on Thursday April 21, 2019. Mildred was born on April 9, 1922 in Sulphur, OK. Mildred loved to cook, to sing and Gardening. Mildred is survived by her daughter, Mary June Weaver, her son, Phillip Mac Weaver, her daughter, Teresa Hunter, and her Brother, Eugene Richardson. She will also be lovingly remembered by her 6 grandchildren and her 9 great-grandchildren. A Graveside service will occur Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Clovis Cemetery, 305 North Villa Avenue, Clovis, California 93612.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 24, 2019
