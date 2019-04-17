Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mira Anna Shoop. View Sign

The light of our lives, Mira Anna Shoop, nee von Stockhausen passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Community Regional Hospital, Fresno. She was 86 years old. She was the devoted wife to the late Willy Frances Ferns for 23 years and subsequently the late Raymond Bruce Shoop for 13 years. She is survived by her daughters Ingrid Ferns; Alice Reloba; Lydia Gonzales; Linda Rogers; Peggy Shipman;Tamara Flores; adopted daughter Chrissy McLaurin; her son William Ferns; and step-son Robin Shoop. Her son Erwin Ferns predeceased her. She was the loving matriarch of a large family and will be greatly missed by her nearly 70 grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren. Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, April 17th at 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Chapel of Light and on Thursday, April 18th at 10 a.m. at the Immanuel Community Church, Fresno. Burial service will be held on Thursday, April 18th at noon at Fresno Memorial Gardens. For more, see the following link. Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

