The light of our lives, Mira Anna Shoop, nee von Stockhausen passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Community Regional Hospital, Fresno. She was 86 years old. She was the devoted wife to the late Willy Frances Ferns for 23 years and subsequently the late Raymond Bruce Shoop for 13 years. She is survived by her daughters Ingrid Ferns; Alice Reloba; Lydia Gonzales; Linda Rogers; Peggy Shipman;Tamara Flores; adopted daughter Chrissy McLaurin; her son William Ferns; and step-son Robin Shoop. Her son Erwin Ferns predeceased her. She was the loving matriarch of a large family and will be greatly missed by her nearly 70 grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren. Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, April 17th at 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Chapel of Light and on Thursday, April 18th at 10 a.m. at the Immanuel Community Church, Fresno. Burial service will be held on Thursday, April 18th at noon at Fresno Memorial Gardens. For more, see the following link.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mira Anna Shoop.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 17, 2019