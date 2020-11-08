Miriam Eskelsen
September 10, 1928 - November 2, 2020
Fresno, California - Our dear mother passed away peacefully on Monday, November 2nd, at age 92. Despite it being a tough year of isolation from family due to the overriding threat of coronavirus, mom was always upbeat and happy, while missing our typical joyous family visits and gatherings.
Miriam was born in Fresno to Danish immigrants Hans and Marie Steffensen. She was one of five siblings who all preceded her in death, and all but one lived long lives to ages 91 or 92.
Miriam married her sweetheart, George Eskelsen, in 1948. She was a happy wife and homemaker for 65 years with George, until he passed away in 2013. Together they raised four children, Susan, Kirby, Kevin and Mindy, and were blessed with four grandchildren, Jeremy, Ryan, Cara and Hannah.
Miriam grew up surrounded by vineyards, her dad being an early SunMaid grower. When she married George, they moved one mile away to more vineyard land next door to her sister. George was also a life-long SunMaid grower. Mom was always an active supporter of her family in all their varied activities. She was an avid gardener, with a garden full of blooms primarily in pinks. Miriam and George loved to dance, belonging to Los Amigos dance club for many years, and they enjoyed many active years as members of Dania, a Danish heritage organization, filled with many of their fun-loving, life-long friends.
Mom led an active, happy life. Her love of music, singing, whistling, dancing and laughter will remain in our memories. Her sweetness, caring and support of family will be part of us forever.
Private visitation will be at Wallin's Fowler Funeral Home and a private graveside service will be held at Washington Colony Cemetery, where mom will be interred next to dad.
Remembrances may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
or to donor's favorite charity.