1/1
Miriam Eskelsen
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Miriam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Miriam Eskelsen
September 10, 1928 - November 2, 2020
Fresno, California - Our dear mother passed away peacefully on Monday, November 2nd, at age 92. Despite it being a tough year of isolation from family due to the overriding threat of coronavirus, mom was always upbeat and happy, while missing our typical joyous family visits and gatherings.
Miriam was born in Fresno to Danish immigrants Hans and Marie Steffensen. She was one of five siblings who all preceded her in death, and all but one lived long lives to ages 91 or 92.
Miriam married her sweetheart, George Eskelsen, in 1948. She was a happy wife and homemaker for 65 years with George, until he passed away in 2013. Together they raised four children, Susan, Kirby, Kevin and Mindy, and were blessed with four grandchildren, Jeremy, Ryan, Cara and Hannah.
Miriam grew up surrounded by vineyards, her dad being an early SunMaid grower. When she married George, they moved one mile away to more vineyard land next door to her sister. George was also a life-long SunMaid grower. Mom was always an active supporter of her family in all their varied activities. She was an avid gardener, with a garden full of blooms primarily in pinks. Miriam and George loved to dance, belonging to Los Amigos dance club for many years, and they enjoyed many active years as members of Dania, a Danish heritage organization, filled with many of their fun-loving, life-long friends.
Mom led an active, happy life. Her love of music, singing, whistling, dancing and laughter will remain in our memories. Her sweetness, caring and support of family will be part of us forever.
Private visitation will be at Wallin's Fowler Funeral Home and a private graveside service will be held at Washington Colony Cemetery, where mom will be interred next to dad.
Remembrances may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research or to donor's favorite charity.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wallin's Fowler Funeral Home - FD 636 - Fowler
302 East Merced Street
Fowler, CA 93625
559-834-2531
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved