Viewing will be held on Jan. 17 2020 from 3pm to 6pm at Jesse E. Cooley funeral chapel. Albert passed away on Sun Jan 5, 2020 A funeral service will be held at Jesse E. Cooley funeral chapel on Sat Jan 18, 2020 at 11am

Published in the Fresno Bee on Jan. 12, 2020

He is survived by his brother Robert, nephew Robert Jr. and neice Chalise and a host of relatives.