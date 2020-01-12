Albert Mitchell Jr. was born in New Orleans Louisiana on Oct. 31 1943. His family later moved to Fresno where he graduated from high school. He continued his formal education by attending Fresno State College.
Albert worked for Libertey Mutual Insurance, where his performance garnered him a number of awards.
He is survived by his brother Robert, nephew Robert Jr. and neice Chalise and a host of relatives.
Viewing will be held on Jan. 17 2020 from 3pm to 6pm at Jesse E. Cooley funeral chapel. Albert passed away on Sun Jan 5, 2020 A funeral service will be held at Jesse E. Cooley funeral chapel on Sat Jan 18, 2020 at 11am
Published in the Fresno Bee on Jan. 12, 2020