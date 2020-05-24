Mitsuyoshi Aoki passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2020. He was born on a hot summer day to parents Fusataro and Kishiko, one of 16 children living on the family farm in Madera, CA. At the age of nine, he and his family were interned at a relocation camp in Jerome, AK for three years. He proudly served in the US Army being stationed at Fort Lewis in the state of Washington. After fulfilling his military service, Mits returned to Madera to work on the family farm. After farming for many years, he bought the family grocery store in the Ripperdan community of Madera. From the very beginning, he worked with wife Erma, at his side. He was also a US Postal Service carrier, but farming was what he enjoyed. Mits was a true renaissance man and a proud patriot. He was a gentle and good man who was a pillar in the community of Madera. His legacy is his family. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters and brothers Yae Tsuji, Nobie Tsukida, Tommi Johnson, John Aoki, and Stanley Aoki. Mits is survived by his wife of 63 years, Erma, loyal dog Maximus, and his children Judith Alvarez (Arthur) of Clovis, Jeffrey Aoki (Sharon) of Clovis, Janet Chew (Wil) of Arcadia, Jill Shropshire (Scott) of Fresno, Jon Aoki (Diana) of Houston. His grandchildren include David Chew, Lauren Mott (Garrett), Stephen Bishop, Nicole Ohri (Dane), Samantha Bishop (Juan), Stephanie Aoki (Dylan), Brittany Chew, Joy Oh (Alex), Ian Shropshire (Kim), Michael Aoki, and Kiana Aoki. His great-grandsons are Raiden Bishop, Wyatt Mott, and James Mott. Mits' sisters are Chiye Fukumoto (Dick), Reiko Takeuchi, Sue Sumida, Sanaye Fisher (Mark), Diana Fujisaka (Steve). His brothers are Yas Aoki (Margaret), Kaoru Aoki (Yachi), Ed Aoki (Cathy), Mas Aoki (Georgia), and Ron Aoki. Mits' family would like to thank Dr. Dexter Estrada, Dr. Kevin Kodama, and Dr. Brendan Visser (Stanford University Medical Center) for their expertise and kind care. Donations may be made in Mits' honor to Central Valley Honor Flight or Fresno Betsuin Buddhist Temple. A memorial celebration of his life will be held at a later time after COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed.

