Molly Lovgren, 85, of Clovis, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020. She was born on September 23, 1934 in Tahlequah, OK. She was the second child of the late Melvin and Ruby Center. The family moved to Sanger so her father could work on the construction of the Pine Flat Dam. Molly spent her youth in Sanger, then met and married Chester Lovgren. Molly enjoyed reading, painting, baking, genealogy, volunteering, and being an active member of the Methodist Church. She worked in the banking industry and later in real estate. She was a doting grandmother and enjoyed attending her grandchildren's activities. She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester; son, Robert; and brother, Dale. She is survived by her three children, eight grandchildren, and five great grandchildren: Jim Lovgren & wife, Rosie and their children, Travis and Amanda; Keith Lovgren & wife, Monica and their children, Nick, Natalie, and Noelle; and Lori Barcus & husband, Brad and their children, Joseph, Christina, and Haley. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at the Clovis Cemetery District. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Poverello House, 412 F Street, Fresno, CA 93706. Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home, 1524 9th Street, Sanger, California (559)875-6555

