Molly Linneman, age 78, passed away on April 6, 2020 in Fresno, California. She was born April 11, 1941 in Queens, New York to Ernest and Julia and graduated from Stanford University in 1959 with a degree in history. In 1969 she married her soul mate, Mike Lineman who preceded her in death in 2002. Molly and Mike traveled the world together and Molly visited every continent during her lifetime. She enjoyed many hobbies including hunting and was an expert at training hunting dogs. She worked as a Juvenile Probation Officer and gave generously of her time to our community throughout her life. She gave more than 40 years of service to Saint Agnes Medical Center and served as President of the Saint Agnes Service Guild. Molly is survived by her sister and brother in law, Sheila and Robert Gast; son and wife Chris and Christina Linneman; step-son and wife, Michael and Chandra Linneman, step-daughter and husband, Nancy and Andres DeNiz and step-daughter and husband Janie and Herb Freer. She was preceded in death by her brother Michael Molloy and sister and husband Judy and John Shields. She was blessed with numerous nieces and nephews and eight grandchildren, Deanna Crutcher, Lezlie Crutcher, Kelley DeNiz, Emma Linneman, Laney Linneman, Sean Linneman, Evie Linneman and Ava Linneman. Due to current circumstances, Molly's Rosary and Memorial Mass will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, her family asks that you make a donation to Poverello House in her memory. Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 19, 2020

