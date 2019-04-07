Monte Alan LeBlanc was born in Long Beach Ca. on June 18, 1948 and passed away on Friday March 29, 2019. Together again with the love of his life, they will now get to finally enjoy the retirement they had always longed for, traveling together. Monte is survived by his daughters, Maria LeBlanc-Judd, Dawn Lopez, Sunya Barton and his son Kim LeBlanc. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Alicia, Donovan, Gunner, Samantha, Calvin and Charlie. He also leaves behind his sister's Sandy and Cheryl as well as many nieces and nephews. A service will be held at the Bakersfield National Cemetery in Arvin Ca. on April 11 at 1:15 P.M. We would like to thank the staff and fellow Veterans at the C.L.C. who all loved our dad. You made it very special for him.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MONTE ALAN LeBLANC.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 7, 2019