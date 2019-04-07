Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MONTE ALAN LeBLANC. View Sign

Monte Alan LeBlanc was born in Long Beach Ca. on June 18, 1948 and passed away on Friday March 29, 2019. Together again with the love of his life, they will now get to finally enjoy the retirement they had always longed for, traveling together. Monte is survived by his daughters, Maria LeBlanc-Judd, Dawn Lopez, Sunya Barton and his son Kim LeBlanc. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Alicia, Donovan, Gunner, Samantha, Calvin and Charlie. He also leaves behind his sister's Sandy and Cheryl as well as many nieces and nephews. A service will be held at the Bakersfield National Cemetery in Arvin Ca. on April 11 at 1:15 P.M. We would like to thank the staff and fellow Veterans at the C.L.C. who all loved our dad. You made it very special for him. Monte Alan LeBlanc was born in Long Beach Ca. on June 18, 1948 and passed away on Friday March 29, 2019. Together again with the love of his life, they will now get to finally enjoy the retirement they had always longed for, traveling together. Monte is survived by his daughters, Maria LeBlanc-Judd, Dawn Lopez, Sunya Barton and his son Kim LeBlanc. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Alicia, Donovan, Gunner, Samantha, Calvin and Charlie. He also leaves behind his sister's Sandy and Cheryl as well as many nieces and nephews. A service will be held at the Bakersfield National Cemetery in Arvin Ca. on April 11 at 1:15 P.M. We would like to thank the staff and fellow Veterans at the C.L.C. who all loved our dad. You made it very special for him. Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close