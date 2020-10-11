1/
Moses Guevara
September 3, 1925 - September 24, 2020
Fresno , California - Mr. Moses H. Guevara was born on September 3, 1925. He passed away peacefully on September 24, 2020. At age 18, he enlisted in the Army. He was proud to serve in the war. He was honorably discharged in 1946. Moses worked for Tri-Ex Tower Corporation in Visalia, Calif. for over 30 years. He retired in 1990 and became involved in the Amvets Color Guard and was a proud member of Post # 56. In 2014, Moses and Lydia were among the first residents to live in the newly opened Calif. Veteran's Home in Fresno. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Lydia C. Guevara, and his son-in-law, Rick C. Rose. He is survived by his children, Larry Guevara and his wife Jane, of Ferndale, Washington, Ed Guevara and his wife Cindy of Turlock, Patti Guevara Rose and Chris Guevara of Fresno. An outside funeral service will be held on Monday October 12th at 10:00 a.m. Please wear masks. Thank you . Burial will be on Tuesday October 13th, at the San Joaquin Nat'l Cemetery, for immediate family only. He was an extraordinary man and lived a good life. We will miss you, Dad.


Published in Fresno Bee on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. Rita's Church
OCT
13
Burial
San Joaquin National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Miller’s Tulare Funeral Home
151 North H Street
Tulare, CA 93274
(559) 686-3316
Memories & Condolences

October 8, 2020
I worked at Tri-EX TOWER WITH MOSES. He was a kind and caring man. RIP. Lynn Fagundes Galatro
Lynn Galatro
Friend
