Myron F. Johnson was born in Palo Alto on November 29, 1943 to Oliver C. Johnson, USN of Elizabethtown, North Carolina and Elnora Crockett Johnson of Reedley, California. The family spent the next 16 years at his father's duty stations, including Norfolk, Oxnard, Guam, Corpus Christi, Taiwan and San Diego. On Oliver's retirement, the family retired to the Fresno area and Myron graduated from Fowler High School in 1961, and Fresno State College in 1967 with a degree in Industrial Technology. Myron met the love of his life, Jane Ann Firebaugh, and they were married on November 13, 1967. during college Myron worked in drafting and design for the T.G. Schmeiser Co., and Steel Structures Inc. After completing military duty in the Naval Reserve in Hawaii, he and Jane returned to Fresno where Myron continued with Steel Structures and then Modern Welding Company. Myron and Jane decided to pursue Jane's love and knowledge of horses and in 1977 built Rivendell Ranch, a successful farm for breeding thoroughbred horses. Myron served as a Director of the California Thoroughbred Breeders Association from 1988 thru 2010 with a special interest in farm and legislative matters. His design, engineering and fabrication background also served him well over the years, his favorite past-time was building useful equipment for the farm and his friends, often made from discarded items. Myron also helped Jane in her other business, fancy clothing buttons, which brought them many new friends across the USA and the Czech Republic. Myron's father, mother and younger brother Brian had previously passed away. Jane and he had no children. Myron leaves many friends, a niece and nephew, and his one true love, Jane. Published in the Fresno Bee on May 26, 2019

