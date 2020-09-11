1/
Nadine Joyce Jessing
Born in Corcoran, CA, Nadine passed at home due to kidney failure. She is survived by her two daughters, Jana Ambler and Laura Beery, her three grandchildren, Kathryn Ambler, Krysten Warkentin, and James Beery, along with her two great-grandchildren, Annabelle Beery and Jacob Warkentin. Nadine spent most of her life in the Central Valley of CA. She married Allen in 1949 in Madera. They were heavily involved in their churches, Fresno First Baptist and Riverpark Bible Church. After Allen's passing in 2003, Nadine continued to be involved with decorations at church. A graveside service for family will be held at Belmont Memorial Park on September 18th at 10:00 AM. For livestream information, contact Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel at (559) 268-9292

Published in Fresno Bee on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Belmont Memorial Park
Memories & Condolences

September 8, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love one, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts and memory.
September 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stephens & Bean Chapel
