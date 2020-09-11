Born in Corcoran, CA, Nadine passed at home due to kidney failure. She is survived by her two daughters, Jana Ambler and Laura Beery, her three grandchildren, Kathryn Ambler, Krysten Warkentin, and James Beery, along with her two great-grandchildren, Annabelle Beery and Jacob Warkentin. Nadine spent most of her life in the Central Valley of CA. She married Allen in 1949 in Madera. They were heavily involved in their churches, Fresno First Baptist and Riverpark Bible Church. After Allen's passing in 2003, Nadine continued to be involved with decorations at church. A graveside service for family will be held at Belmont Memorial Park on September 18th at 10:00 AM. For livestream information, contact Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel at (559) 268-9292

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store