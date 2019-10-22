Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy and Simon Demirjian. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Demirjian passed away Oct. 16, 2019 after a lengthy illness at the age of 82. Nancy was born in Hubbard, lowa in 1937 and graduated from Hubbard High and then attended University of Northern Iowa. Nancy married Simon Demirjian on Aug. 23, 1997. They enjoyed many years of traveling and visiting with friends and family. Nancy was a residential Realtor for over 20 yrs switching over to commercial real estate later in her career, with time in between where she worked for Princess Cruises and traveled. She was a member of Rotary, she loved being with her family, friends and grandchildren, traveling and spending time at her place in Morro Bay. Nancy was well loved and will be greatly missed. Nancy is survived by her three children Greg Judd and wife, Le Ann, Teri Shelley, and Kristin Weatherson and husband, Mike, grandchildren Chuck, Ryan, Blake, Korina, Michelle, Emily, Alicia, Alec and Russell as well as 3 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Russell and Thelma Freese. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Simon Demirjian, of Fresno, CA, passed away on Oct 8, 2019, at 88 years of age. Simon was born in Fresno on Sept 6, 1931, grew up in Parlier and graduated from Parlier High School.Simon was married to Nancy (Judd) Demirjian on August 23, 1997. He worked in the agriculture industry throughout his life. He enjoyed spending time with his family, having coffee in the morning with his close friends and attending North Pointe Church. Simon is survived by his sister, Lillie Sahadtjian, numerous nieces and nephews, his three children Greg Judd and wife, Le Ann, Teri Shelley, Kristin Weatherson and husband, Mike, grandchildren Chuck, Ryan, Blake, Korina, Michelle, Emily, Alicia, Alec and Russell, as well as 3 great grandchildren. Simon was preceded in death by his parents, Sarope and Mary Demirjian, and his siblings, Amos, Mike, Armen and Ed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Future Farmers of America, either the Kingsburg or Sierra High School Chapters. Funeral services will be private. There will be a Memorial for family and friends of Nancy and Simon on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at 12:00 pm at the First Armenian Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 430 S. First Street, Fresno. 