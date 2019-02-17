Nancy, a lifelong resident of Fresno was born April 28, 1928, and passed away at home surrounded by her loving family at the age of 90 on January 29, 2019. Nancy, a 1946 graduate of Roosevelt High attended Fresno State majoring in Art. She married Kenneth E. Howard in 1949 and together built a used brick home where she started her homemaking career. As a member of the First Methodist and Wesley United Methodist Church she was active in the church choir and acted as a financial secretary. In 1967, Nancy entered the work force as Librarian for Webster Elementary School. In 1970 she pursued a new career at the Fresno County Court House as Court Clerk for Superior Court Judge Blaine Pettit. She eventually managed all Courtroom Clerks before retiring in 1993. She was a member of the Sierra Club, Tree Fresno, and Fresno Bike Club. She went on many bike trips including the Wine Country, Martha's Vineyard, Austria, Denmark, and Italy. She loved hiking with her Wednesday Walkers and grateful for their friendship. Nancy was a lifelong artist, she worked in various mediums, oil, watercolor, ink, charcoal, textile arts, knitting, embroidery and quilting and continued painting well into her 80's. She was a member of the Fiber Guild, Fresno Camera Club, Friends of the Library and volunteered her time to the Fresno Art Museum. Nancy was also a member of the Fresno Community Chorus and traveled the world including Europe, China and Arctic Circle. The family would like to thank Optimal Hospice for their care and support. Nancy was preceded in death by her father Walter Roy Peterson; mother Helen; and sister Peggy Pollard. She is survived by her daughter Janet Stewart and her husband Jim; twin sons David Howard and his wife Joyce and Douglas Howard. She leaves three grandchildren, Jordan, Rachael and Richard. In Spring a celebration will be planned. Email [email protected] for information. Remembrances in her name may be made to . Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns and Blair Funeral Home, 1525 East Saginaw Way, Fresno, California (559)227-4048
