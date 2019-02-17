Obituary Guest Book View Sign

[email protected] for information. Remembrances in her name may be made to . Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns and Blair Funeral Home, 1525 East Saginaw Way, Fresno, California (559)227-4048 Email In Spring a celebration will be planned. She leaves three grandchildren, Jordan, Rachael and Richard. She is survived by her daughter Janet Stewart and her husband Jim; twin sons David Howard and his wife Joyce and Douglas Howard. Nancy was preceded in death by her father Walter Roy Peterson; mother Helen; and sister Peggy Pollard. The family would like to thank Optimal Hospice for their care and support. Nancy was also a member of the Fresno Community Chorus and traveled the world including Europe, China and Arctic Circle. She loved hiking with her Wednesday Walkers and grateful for their friendship. Nancy was a lifelong artist, she worked in various mediums, oil, watercolor, ink, charcoal, textile arts, knitting, embroidery and quilting and continued painting well into her 80's. She was a member of the Fiber Guild, Fresno Camera Club, Friends of the Library and volunteered her time to the Fresno Art Museum. member of the Sierra Club, Tree Fresno, and Fresno Bike Club. She went on many bike trips including the Wine Country, Martha's Vineyard, Austria, Denmark, and Italy. She was a She eventually managed all Courtroom Clerks before retiring in 1993. In 1970 she pursued a new career at the Fresno County Court House as Court Clerk for Superior Court Judge Blaine Pettit. In 1967, Nancy entered the work force as Librarian for Webster Elementary School. As a member of the First Methodist and Wesley United Methodist Church she was active in the church choir and acted as a financial secretary. She married Kenneth E. Howard in 1949 and together built a used brick home where she started her homemaking career. Nancy, a 1946 graduate of Roosevelt High attended Fresno State majoring in Art. Nancy, a lifelong resident of Fresno was born April 28, 1928, and passed away at home surrounded by her loving family at the age of 90 on January 29, 2019. Funeral Home Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home

1525 East Saginaw

Fresno , CA 937044435

Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 17, 2019

