Nancy passed away peacefully at age 86 in Fresno, CA. She privately and bravely fought her illness with leukemia for over three years without much burden to others of her constant pain. Born and lived most of her life in Fresno. At age nine, the family was relocated and interned during the war along with other families, to Jerome, AR and Tule Lake, CA, from 1941 to 1946. The family returned to Fresno where she graduated from high school, college and employment. A top executive at Zellerbach Paper Company offered her positions where she extended it to 40 years prior to her retirement. Nancy thoroughly enjoyed her world travels for over 60 years and fulfilled her final wish, her ninth trip to Japan last October with her two siblings. An active member of her church, Fresno Women's Association and club organizations, her hobbies included cooking, an avid bay area sports fan, stage plays and dramas, volunteering and being with family and friends. She will be remembered for her quiet sweet personality full of compassion and dedication for others. Nancy is survived by her brother, Allan Inouye, sister, Fran Imahara and nephew, Eric, aunt, Betsy Ichihara, cousins Todd and Joann Ichihara, Richard, and Betsy Honda and many relatives in Hawaii and Japan. She was predeceased by parents, Fred and Kimiko Inouye, brother-in-law, Norman Imahara, uncle, George Ichihara, and cousin Janet Honda. We would like to thank all the doctors and staff at UCSF/Clovis Community, St. Agnes, Fresno Community Hospitals, Golden Living Rehab, Orchard Park, Hinds Hospice, Lisle Funeral Home and Rinban Kakei Nakagawa. Her memorial celebration will be held at a later date.

