NAOMI JOHNSON

Naomi was born on April 14, 1928, in Laton CA. She passed away February 10, 2019 in Fresno, CA.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, LaVon Nennig and is survived by her son Donald Johnson and wife Janette of Bakersfield Ca, and son Charles Johnson and his wife Cathy of Fresno, Ca.; four Grandchildren and five Great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at Calvary Worship Center 4581 E Dakota, Fresno, on February 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Stephens & Bean Chapel, 202 North Teilman Avenue, Fresno, California (559)268-9292

Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 17, 2019
