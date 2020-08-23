"Together Again"

Nash Garcia passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the age of 95. He was born in Redlands, CA to Eutimio and Delores (Arzate) Garcia on May 20, 1925. Nash was a resident of Madera for 16 years, as of the last 66 years, he has lived in Fresno. He retired as a Supervisor, from Chevron Chemical AG Division after a 35-year career. Nash was a veteran of the US Army having served in 1943, WWII serving in the European Theater where he received a purple heart with cluster, silver star and received the Legionnaires Braid from Charles De Gaulle and was in the 3rd division with Audie Murphy. Nash was a member of St. John's Catholic Church and a member of the St. John's Alter Society.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carmen Garcia in 2010, and his son Gary Garcia in 2012. Nash is survived by his children, Gloria Bargas and his grandson, Ray Baragas, Jr. both of Fresno. He also leaves behind his brother, Ray Garcia and his wife Esther of Madera and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

A private graveside service will be held, with a memorial service to be held at a later date.

Jay Chapel, 1121 Roberts Avenue, Madera, California (559)674-8814