1/1
Natividad Rosario-Diaz
1929 - 2020
Natividad Rosario - Diaz
November 30, 1929 - September 27, 2020
Madera, California - Natividad Rosario-Diaz was born on November 30th,1929 in the mountain town of Las Piedras, Puerto Rico. At age 19 Naty went to live in New York City. Her children, Haydee and Raúl Mojica, Jr., were born there. It was also there that she heard, for the first time, about Jehovah God's Kingdom message. She received a Bible study in her home in order to learn more about God's truths.
During this same time, Naty met José Bonilla, another Bible student. José and Naty got married on August 10th, 1957. Both were baptized on November 16th, 1957. Their daughters, Migdalia and Rebecca came along soon after. Her beloved Jose passed away in Puerto Rico in 2003. Naty was a model wife, mother, grandmother, and above all, a faithful servant of Jehovah. She was an energetic woman in everything she did. Naty loved cooking, traveling and music, especially Mexican singer Vicente Fernández! Above all, she loved her God Jehovah, her family and all her spiritual brothers and sisters. Naty's first-born, Haydee, predeceased her in 1998. Missing their loving mother are her surviving children: Raúl Mojica, Jr., Migdalia Serrano (Luis), Rebecca Bonilla, and her step-son, Ramón Luis Bonilla (Ana María). Five granddaughters and many great-grandchildren also survive the family matriarch. A private memorial service will take place on October 17th.


Published in Fresno Bee on Oct. 16, 2020.
