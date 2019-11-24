Navo Arax, one of the first children born at the old St. Agnes Hospital, who became a well-known athlete and built a successful property management company with his wife, Josette, died at his home on November 7, 2019, at the age of 89.

The first child born to Aram and Alma Arax, Navo spent his early years on the family raisin farm, rising with his father before dawn to tend the vines. By the war years, the Araxes had moved to the Bay Area and opened a grocery store that catered to shipyard workers. Navo and his little brother, Ara, riding the trolley cars, would roam all over San Francisco. By age 10, Navo was hawking newspapers on a prime street corner near Golden Gate horse track, bringing home $20 tips from the big winners. He played sandlot baseball against the likes of Billy Martin and became the batboy for the Oakland Oaks.

After the war, the family returned to the valley and a life of farming. At Fresno High, Navo formed three friendships that would last the rest of his life: Richard Hodge, Charlie Nalchajian and Larry Momjian. Navo graduated from Fresno High in 1948, quarterbacking the school's football team and achieving "All-State" status as a third baseman. He went on to Fresno City College, where he became the first quarterback in school history and even selected the mascot, the "Rams." His name is etched in the school's Wall of Fame at Ratcliffe Stadium.

In 1955, Navo married the former Carroll Libby and three years later his only child, Brian, was born. After the marriage ended in divorce, Navo met Josette Romano, who was as independent as he was and shared his values of hard work and family first. The two were married on January 15, 1972, a union that ended only with his passing.

Navo's work life involved three primary occupations: co-owner, with his brother and father, of Peacock Markets, a chain of grocery stores in Fresno and Clovis; a dealer and distributor of Filter Queen vacuums for Northern California; and owner of Consolidated Property Masters, a company he and Josette bought out of bankruptcy and rebuilt, working side-by-side, often 12 hours a day.

After selling his business to a national firm, Navo retired, a retirement spent, like much of his work life, playing golf at any course in the valley where a little "action" could be found. He carded nine holes-in-one in his life and shot his age--even par--at 72.

Navo and Josette's life together was marked by a fierce and undying loyalty to family and friends, and their home was a welcoming place to all, particularly those in need. At Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve, Josette would prepare huge feasts honoring both Armenian and Italian cooking.

Navo was a man's man who told it like it was; a survivor who took care of others, mostly in private; a family man who was always there for his wife, son and grandchildren; a confident, even cocky, businessman and competitor who never backed down from a challenge and hated the words "I can't." He left a very large impression upon anyone whose path crossed his.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Aram and Alma, and his brother, Ara. He is survived by his wife, Josette, his son, Brian and wife, Karen, his grandchildren Allison, Benjamin, and Jonathan, his sister Jeanette Melnick and husband Danny, and many beloved nephews and nieces. Private services were held.