On October 5, 2019, our beloved Neil Crofts passed away at the age of 85. He was born on December 27, 1933, in San Francisco, CA. and moved to Fresno at the age of 15. He is survived by his wife Katherine Crofts, sister Donna Mc Manaman and sister Carol Crofts-Bahr and brother in-law Fred Bahr, his first wife Barbara Crofts and their two sons Eric Crofts and daughter in-law DeriJann Crofts, and Bryan Crofts, their daughter Sharon Crofts- Stewart and son in-law Brian Stewart, as well as his step-children and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Neil lived a very full life. He graduated from Fresno State, with a degree in business and was active in his fraternity. He then served in the Army for 2 years. After his service he went to work for Moore Business Forms. He retired from Moore at the age of 64 and remained active in many local organizations. He loved his family, friends, baseball and jazz. A Vistation will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Stephens and Bean Chapel. Private services will be held with family only, at the request of our beloved.