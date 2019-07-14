Neil Glenn Ripley was born on March 29, 1952, in Fresno, CA to William H. and Eleanor Ripley. He passed away peacefully in his home on July 10, 2019. Neil attended Raisin City Elementary school and Caruthers High School, graduating in 1970 as senior class president and the Raider of the Year. He was active in football and baseball, and went on to play football at Reedley College. Neil was a die-hard Raiders fan, and in his younger years he loved fishing, watching sports, swimming with his three daughters, farming with his parents on the family ranch, and he was a master at the BBQ, spending many summers grilling for his daughters' swim team and at many gatherings with friends and family. Neil was a loving father to his daughters, and never, ever met a stranger - he loved people, always enjoyed the company of family and friends, and was truly the nicest person you could ever meet. His bright blue eyes and big smile lit up a room. He was a devoted father to Michelle, Angela, and Hayley, and a beloved son to his parents. Neil is preceded in death by his father, Bill, and survived by his mother, Eleanor Ripley, sister Carol Kelly and her husband Brian, daughter Michelle Bentzen and her husband David, and their sons Carter and Cole, daughter Angela Grim and her husband Nick, and their children, Nora, Nolan, and Natalie, and daughter Hayley Diaso and her husband Brandon, and their children Maverick and Blair, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. A Memorial Service will be held at Stephens & Bean Chapel on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., with reception to follow. Donations may be made to donor's favorite charity