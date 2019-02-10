Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Neta Johnson. View Sign

Neta F. (Turney) Johnson was born in the family home on May 1, 1930, in Stephenville, Texas. She passed away on January 24, 2019, in her home in Fresno, California. She was raised in the small community of Purvis, Texas where she attended elementary school. She then attended Dublin High School in Dublin, Texas graduating in 1947. After graduation, Neta married William B. Johnson, who also grew up in Purvis, on June 15, 1947. They had been married 68 years at the time of William's passing in 2015. Neta stayed at home to raise their four children before starting starting her career. She was also a pastor's wife as William was a Southern Baptist minister. Neta went to work at the Baptist Book store as a sales clerk and retired after 17 years to become a fulltime grandmother. After being home for two years, she returned to the work force at the Baptist Building as the receptionist where she spent several more years before retiring for the second time. Her husband, William, her daughter, Bineta, and daughter-in-law, Leta, preceded her in death, as well as one sister and one brother. Neta will be remembered by her sons, Edwin, Michael and his partner, Mitzie, her daughter Diana Parks and husband, Robert, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. She has one sister and one brother and numerous nieces and nephews that also survive her. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at the Clovis District Cemetery at 11:00 am with a luncheon to follow at Trinity Southern Baptist Church. Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 10, 2019

