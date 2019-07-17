Niko was very loving and family oriented not only did he love his family, he loved his friends as if they were family. But most of all he loved his "Momma" and his truck. He is survived by his mother Doreen and father Gabriel. His siblings: Christopher, Albert, Jacob, Gabriel, Shayna, and Sabrina. Niko is also survived by many heartbroken nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He was robbed of having a wife and babies. He would of been a great husband and father. Fly High Mijo. My Niko. Visitation Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 3pm followed by a rosary at 7pm at Lisle Funeral Home, 1605 L. Street, Fresno, CA 93721. Mass Friday, July 19, 2019 at St. Anthony of Padua, 5770 N. Moroa Ave, Fresno, Ca 93704. Interment following at Fresno Memorial Gardens.

Niko Polin, age 22, loving son, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin, uncle and friend, passed away on June 23, 2019. He was born in Fresno, CA to Doreen Yepez and Gabriel Polin. Niko was employed at Vitro as a material handler.