Nicholas Frank Pantaleo, 75, of Fresno, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in the peace of his home surrounded by those he loved. "Nick" was born to Frank and Laura Pantaleo in Fresno on December 9, 1944. Nick and his family were well known in the vibrant Italian community of West Fresno with St. Alphonsus Catholic Church on Kearney Blvd as its hub. Nick attended St. Alphonsus School and later graduated from San Joaquin Memorial High School with the Class of 1963. Following high school, he went on to earn his Bachelor's Degree in Viticulture from the School of Agriculture at then Fresno State College. During that time, Nick enlisted and served in the California Army National Guard for 6 years. For 55 years, Nick has been a partner in the family business, Lamanuzzi & Pantaleo, which was founded in 1939; a partnership between Frank and Vito Pantaleo and Pat and Bart Lamanuzzi, which has been passed onto the next generation of members of their respective families. Over the years the operation had facilities at California & Fruit Avenues, Clovis and Shaw Avenues, a dehydrator on Grantland Avenue, and in recent years at the Madera Plant on Avenue 12 and Road 27 1/2. In the community Nick was a member of the Dante Club, The West Side Boys Club, and The Viticulture Club at CSU Fresno. In 1991 Nick married Elona Martines in Hawaii and their years together were spent spending time on the central coast, road trips in Nick's project ( a purple 32 Ford Highboy) looking for auto parts. Nick was the original "Foodie". He knew every new restaurant and their menus, and loved passing on tips for a new place to enjoy an evening out. Sunday rides following a hardy breakfast could last hours seeing what was happening in the old neighborhoods. Nick was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Laura Pantaleo. He is survived by his wife Elona, by his brother Jerry Pantaleo (Jennifer Van Buren), his nephew Tony Pantaleo and his wife Chelsea, and niece Gianna Pantaleo, He is the brother-in-law of Glenda Ramirez, Kathleen Torres, Ronald Garcia and Anthony Garcia. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews, and his four-legged companion "Pinot" who was always at his side. All who knew Nick knew he had always had a smile, a large booming voice and an even bigger heart. He will be missed terribly by all who knew him, but may they find solace in the memories they made with him that make them laugh, smile, and remember his warmth. Due to the Corona Virus, services are private. Remembrances in Nick's memory may be made to The Ronald McDonald House, 9161 Randall Way Madera, CA, 93636, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or Tunnel to Towers, 2361 Hyland Blvd, Stanton Island, N.Y. 10306 Jay Chapel, 1121 Roberts Avenue, Madera, California (559)674-8814