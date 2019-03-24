Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nick Siemens.

Nick A. Siemens of Fresno, age 95. Nick was preceded in death by his first wife Ruth (Huebert) and second wife Dorothy Jean (Van Meter Douglas), Brothers John & James; Sisters Helen, Marie & Rose; Son Kenneth; Grandson Kenon.

Nick was third born of seven children to Russian immigrant parents in Henderson, Nebraska. Nick's family moved often prior to his graduating High School in Fairview OK. They survived the great depression and dust-bowl. It was a hard farm life tending to livestock and a long walk to school with his siblings. It made him strong in body and soul.

Nick worked hard to provide his family a better life than he was afforded as a child. He started a landscape business in Fresno which transformed into Golf Course Construction. He three times served as President of the Golf Course Builders Association of America and was involved in over 100 golf construction projects spanning the western states piloting his own private plane for travel. He loved to fish and would claim that every new fish he caught always tasted better than the previous.

Nick influenced many lives. His means of teaching was to dole out responsibility with earning his trust being the ultimate measure of the assignment. He instilled in others a sense of value earned upon successes. Like building blocks, every success stacks upon the prior and constructs ones pride, self worth and ability to earn.

He is survived by two sons and their families, Dale and Daisy, Glenn and Kristin including 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, sister Lily and Marvin Kroeker.

Memorial service April 5, 2 PM at Palm Village, Reedley. Remembrances please to Hinds Hospice or Palm Village