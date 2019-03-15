Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Nicolas Antonio Garcia III was born in Manhattan, New York on May 27, 1932 to Nicolas and Rose Emma Garcia. As a young child Nick enjoyed his life in Puerto Rico with his sisters Melissande and Darlene. Together they spent their time at the family sugar cane farm and their hometown beach of Luquillo. When Nick entered high school he was sent stateside to attend Staunton Military Academy. He graduated from John Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland with a B.A. degree in 1953. While in a fraternity in Baltimore he met his 1st love Kathy. They married secretly in 1955. Dad received his MD degree in Radiology from the University of Maryland School of Medicine. Nick and Kathy moved to Saint Albans, N.Y. in 1958 and were blessed by the arrival of their 1st daughter, Kimberly Michelle. After Nick finished his Radiology residency the Navy transferred them to Portsmouth, Virginia and soon the family was blessed with 2 more baby girls, Pamela Lourdes and ten months later Gillian Nicole. In 1964 the Navy transferred Nick and Kathy to the west coast to Camp Pendleton near San Diego. In 1965 after being honorably discharged from the Navy he moved his young family to Fresno. He began his 30 year career with Saint Agnes Hospital. Among Nick's career highlights he was instrumental in establishing the first breast imaging center and bringing some of the earliest units for computerized X-Ray tomography and Magnetic Resonance Imaging to Fresno. Chairman of Radiology 1979-1993. Retired from practice of Radiology in 1995. After retirement Nick enjoyed bird watching and his time at the beach in Aptos with his grandchildren. After his wife Kathy passed Nick found new love with Jeanne Tolbert whom he wed in May of 2013. Together they enjoyed many activities including Cheerleading with the "Senior Dogs" at Fresno State and performing in a senior band. Nick is survived by his wife Jeanne Garcia, Daughters Kimberly Smith and her husband Anthony; Pamela Hirsch and her husband James; Gillian Pluma and her husband Timothy; eight grandchildren; his sister Darlene and her husband Charles Smith. Nick leaves behind many other family members. The way Nick lived his life with compassion, love, integrity, honesty, and humility inspired others. He was the most devoted son, brother, husband, Dad and Papa imaginable. Dad we will miss you every day, but what you taught us about love and life will be with us always. VISITATION- Sunday March 17th, 2019 2-5 p.m. Followed by the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 5:00. Whitehurst, Sullivan Burns and Blair Funeral Home CELEBRATION OF LIFE- Monday March 18th, 2019 11:00 A.M. Holy Spirit Catholic Church 355 E. Champlain Drive, Fresno Funeral Home Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home

1525 East Saginaw

Fresno , CA 937044435

(559) 227-4048 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 15, 2019

