Nobuko "Nobi" Sekishiro passed away on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at the age of 86.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenji, and her son, Larry.

She is survived by many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24th at 12:30 pm at Dopkins Funeral Chapel. Dopkins Funeral Chapel, 189 South 'J' Street, Dinuba, California (559)591-1919