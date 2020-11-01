Norma J. Barnett

November 8, 1949 - October 23, 2020

Fresno, Ca., California - Norma Jean (Mello) Barnett passed away peacefully in her home on October 23, 2020 in the presence of her family.

A devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother, sister and friend, Norma was loved by many for her kindness, strength and generosity. She had a big heart and was guided by her faith in God and Jesus Christ. She will missed by all who knew her.

Norma is survived by her husband of 48 years Bob Barnett, daughters Natalie Barnett (Paul) and Suzanne Barnett and her three grandchildren Isaac, Isaiah & Rosario. She is preceded in death by her parents Norman and Mary Mello, brother Jerry Mello. Also survived are brother Norman (Sharon) Mello, sister Christine Ramirez (Joe), and brother in-law David Barnett.

A private graveside service will be held at Belmont Memorial Park





