1/1
Norma J. Barnett
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma J. Barnett
November 8, 1949 - October 23, 2020
Fresno, Ca., California - Norma Jean (Mello) Barnett passed away peacefully in her home on October 23, 2020 in the presence of her family.
A devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother, sister and friend, Norma was loved by many for her kindness, strength and generosity. She had a big heart and was guided by her faith in God and Jesus Christ. She will missed by all who knew her.
Norma is survived by her husband of 48 years Bob Barnett, daughters Natalie Barnett (Paul) and Suzanne Barnett and her three grandchildren Isaac, Isaiah & Rosario. She is preceded in death by her parents Norman and Mary Mello, brother Jerry Mello. Also survived are brother Norman (Sharon) Mello, sister Christine Ramirez (Joe), and brother in-law David Barnett.
A private graveside service will be held at Belmont Memorial Park


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc. - Fresno
1103 E. Street
Fresno, CA 93706
(559) 266-9711
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 28, 2020
My condolences to Bob, Natalie and Suzanne. You are in my thoughts at this difficult time. Norma was truly a magnificent woman and will be greatly missed. I will always remember her kindness and her gentle spirit, and how blessed I was to know her. May she rest in peace.
Rosalee Alchian
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved