A much loved NORMA NELSON MEEK passed away at a family home on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, seventeen days after celebrating her ninety-ninth birthday. Family and friends had showered her with birthday cards; she was a bit in awe of the outpouring of affection. Norma Mae was born at the family ranch in Clovis April 19, 1921, to Lee and Mabel Nelson. She attended the original Dry Creek Elementary School, walking the two miles from home to school no matter the weather. She was the last surviving member of the "Class of '38" from Clovis High School. She was a member of Clovis Methodist Church (now Memorial United Methodist Church) since being entered on the Cradle Roll in the summer of 1921. Her Nelson family had a long Masonic history; Norma and her sister Helen were active in Rainbow Girls in high school and then in the Order of Eastern Star (OES). Norma received her 80 year OES pin in 2019. In the spring of 1939 a classmate friend at Fresno Business College, Ethel Meek, introduced Norma to her brother, Bob Meek, home on leave from the Navy. Ethel was right. Bob and Norma were married on December 7, 1940. Their first wedding anniversary date later become known as Pearl Harbor Day. They had two daughters, Marilyn and Suzanne. Over the twenty four years of Bob's Naval career the family lived in California, Texas and Florida. Norma was very involved with activities with her girls: PT A, Girl Scouts, teaching Sunday School. In the mid 1950's, living in East Palo Alto, CA, Norma accepted a position with Hewlett Packard. In time she became the executive secretary to the Personnel Director. "My favorite job of all time". In the mid 1960's Norma and Bob returned to Clovis to be near family. Norma was very active with her church (United Memorial Methodist Church) and Eastern Star. For many years she worked with the Fresno County Election Board and in the Floriculture Department at The Big Fresno Fair. She was a longtime docent with the Clovis-Big Dry Creek Museum. She loved telling family stories and exploring family history. The biggest joys in her life were her daughters and their families and her own Nelson, Hauert, and Bretz family members and Bob's Meek family members. Norma was preceded in death by her husband Bob and daughter Suzanne Meek. Celebrating her are daughter Marilyn Brownell; grandsons and their families Benjamin (DPM) and Shannon Brownell (Scott, Jack), Tim and Kristin (M.D.) Brownell (Torrey, Marley), Joel Brownell, M.D. and Jolie Limon, M.D. (Andrew, Brandon); brother Ken and Coleen Nelson and family, and Guido Prambs, PhD. She is treasured by many other family members and friends. The family wishes to express their gratitude for the personal care and support that Norma received from staff of A Plus in Home Care and Hinds Hospice. Remembrances can be made in Norma's name to Memorial United Methodist Church, 1726 Pollasky Avenue, Clovis, 93612 or to Clovis-Big Dry Creek Museum, 401 Pollasky Avenue, Clovis, 93612.

