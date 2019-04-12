Norma passed away at the age of 92 on March 31, 2019 in Fresno, CA. She was born on December 19, 1926 in Tucson, AZ. She was the 8th of 13 children, She retired from KMART as a Sales Associate. She was preceded in death by George, her husband of 65 years; her parents, Hyrum and Chloe Nelson; 4 brothers and 3 sisters. Norma is survived by her daughter, Marsha Remily; son and daughter-in-law, Earl and Bette Remily; son, Allen Remily; son and daughter-in-law, Danny and Melodie Remily; granddaughters, Wren Almitra and Danielle Remily; grandson, Christopher Remily; great-granddaughter, Emma Parker; 3 brothers and 2 sisters, numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be on Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Tucson, AZ.
Funeraria del Angel South Lawn
5401 South Park Ave
Tucson, AZ 85706
(520) 294-2603
Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 12, 2019