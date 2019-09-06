Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman Eugene Vander Poel. View Sign Service Information Boice Funeral Home 308 Pollasky Ave Clovis , CA 93612 (559)-299-4372 Visitation 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM Boice Funeral Home Clovis , CA View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM St. Peter Lutheran Church 2550 Gettysburg Ave Clovis , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Norman Eugene Vander Poel passed peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on September 3, 2019, from cancer at the age of 86. Visitation will be Sunday, September 8, from 1-5 PM at Boice Funeral Home in Clovis, CA. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 9, at 10 AM at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 2550 Gettysburg Ave, Clovis. Interment will be at Fresno Memorial Gardens immediately after the Funeral. Luncheon to follow at St. Peter Lutheran Church. "Norm" was born on November 27, 1932, in Pipestone County to John Phillip Vander Poel and Wilma Irene Stevens Vander Poel. He was raised on the family farm outside Edgerton, MN. After graduating Edgerton High School in 1949, he lived and worked in Sioux Falls, SD, for 2 years. He then moved to the west coast and lived and worked in Southern California. When the work ran out, he moved back to Pipestone. Soon after, he owned and operated the "Lunch Bowl" inside the Bole-Mor 8 Bowling Alley (the one on E. Main St.) from 1956-1960. Norm married Donnarae Jensen on June 16, 1957, at The Little Brown Church in the Vale in Nashua, IA. Three sons were born to them - Leland, Todd and Jay, before pulling up stakes and moving to California in 1964. Eventually settling in Fresno, CA, in late 1965, Norman worked for Langendorf Bakery pastry division for nearly 30 years as a Route Salesman. In the mid-nineties, he joined O&O Attorney Services in Fresno as a courier. A few years later he established his own business-Norm's Attorney Services. He officially retired full time in 2017 at the age of 84. Norman is survived by his wife, Donna; his children: Leland (Lee) Vander Poel of Fresno, CA, Todd Vander Poel of Clovis, CA, Jay Vander Poel of Riverdale, CA, 10 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, a monetary donation in his honor to s, Hinds Hospice or a is appreciated. Published in the Fresno Bee on Sept. 6, 2019

