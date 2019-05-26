Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman Martin Jansen. View Sign Service Information Lisle Funeral Home 1605 L Street Fresno , CA 93721 (559)-266-0666 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Lisles Funeral Home Funeral service 11:00 AM Lisles Funeral Home Send Flowers Obituary

Norman Martin Jansen was born on August 5, 1918 to Henry and Marguerite Jansen. His dad Henry Jansen served for his country in World War I. Henry Martin Jansen was discharged from war 2 years after Norman Jansen was born. Norman Martin Jansen followed in his fathers foot steps and signed up for war one street down from his house and was stationed in Papua New Guinea where he did mechanic work and he came home a hero with his bravery and achievement of serving for his country. He built his own house before going into the Navy he took over the family business a mechanic shop on Tulare and R street where he owned and operated for 46 years. Norman was such a hard worker not only did he work six days of the week he would also took photos of severe crimes scene and has received recognition for helping the police department catching thieves and help solving crimes in the Fresno area and received Certificate of Appreciation. Norman loved hunting as a hobby Norman Jansen did accomplished so many things. I can't even imagine the things he kept inside. He leaves behind a loving wife Nadia M. Jansen, 3 step sons, 3 loving caregivers that became family, Dawn Everra, Sylvia Avalia, Anita Garcia, numerous of other loved ones, Don Mackie, Donna Mackie, Linda & Robert Mclaughlin, Lee & Pasty chance he loved them dearly. Visitations will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Lisles Funeral Home from 9am-11am followed by a Funeral Service at 11am @ 1605 L St., Fresno, CA. Published in the Fresno Bee on May 26, 2019

