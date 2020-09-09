1/1
Norman Zack
{ "" }
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Norman E. Zack III on August 22nd. Norm grew up in a small town called Easton with his parents and his younger sister. He graduated from Washington Union High School and was very proud of his Choctaw heritage. He was a branch manager at R.S.D. where he worked for 29 years. He will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him and will be remembered by his parents, Norm and Dolly Zack, his 2 sons, Michael Reagan and his wife Macy and Bryce Zack and Hannah, his sister Lesli, his nephews, his niece, all of family, and his many, many friends. Due to the current pandemic the services will unfortunately be limited to immediate family.

Published in Fresno Bee on Sep. 9, 2020.
