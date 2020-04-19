Norris Dean Mahan was born in Washburn Missouri on March 26, 1934 and passed away on April 10, 2020 after a 50 year battle with multiple sclerosis. He was a Korean War veteran and served on the U.S.S. Boxer. Norris had his own business, Norris Door Service, which he operated until MS made it too difficult to continue. As a young man, he was an avid gardener and enjoyed entertaining friends with billiard parties. He is preceded in death by his wife Violet and survived by his three children, Karen Maxwell, Debra Lehman & Brian Mahan and many grandchildren. There will be no service due to COVID-19.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 19, 2020