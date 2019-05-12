Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Odie Huckabay. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 1:00 PM Sanger Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

On May 5th, 2019, Odie joined his bride Bobbie in Heaven. Odie was fortunate to be able to do what he loved, which was farming his almonds, until 21 days prior to his death. He passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer. Odie is survived by daughter Dusty (& husband Fred), son Michael (& girlfriend Jean), 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Graveside service will be held at the Sanger Cemetery on Monday May 13th at 1pm. In Lieu of flowers, Odie's request was for donations to be made to a . On May 5th, 2019, Odie joined his bride Bobbie in Heaven. Odie was fortunate to be able to do what he loved, which was farming his almonds, until 21 days prior to his death. He passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer. Odie is survived by daughter Dusty (& husband Fred), son Michael (& girlfriend Jean), 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Graveside service will be held at the Sanger Cemetery on Monday May 13th at 1pm. In Lieu of flowers, Odie's request was for donations to be made to a . Published in the Fresno Bee on May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations