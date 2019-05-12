On May 5th, 2019, Odie joined his bride Bobbie in Heaven. Odie was fortunate to be able to do what he loved, which was farming his almonds, until 21 days prior to his death. He passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer. Odie is survived by daughter Dusty (& husband Fred), son Michael (& girlfriend Jean), 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Graveside service will be held at the Sanger Cemetery on Monday May 13th at 1pm. In Lieu of flowers, Odie's request was for donations to be made to a .
Published in the Fresno Bee on May 12, 2019