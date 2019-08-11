Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ofelia Madden. View Sign Service Information Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Farewell Funeral Service Interment 10:00 AM Red Bank Cemetery on Shaw Clovis , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ofelia went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 4, 2019. She was born September 11, 1925 in Hidalgo, Texas. She is preceded in death by husband Harry Madden, father Luis Cavazos, mother Esther Cavazos, sister Olivia Olivares. She is survived by 4 brothers and 3 sisters. Since her youth, she was a devoted Christian leader and choir singer. After she retired from the Bank of California in San Francisco, she moved to Fresno to care for her mother. Viewing at Farewell Funeral Service on August 12th from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Interment on Tuesday, August 13th at Red Bank Cemetery on Shaw in Clovis at 10:00 a.m. This will be followed by a memorial celebration and reception at Valley Christian Center on Shields in Fresno. Published in the Fresno Bee on Aug. 11, 2019

