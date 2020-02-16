On Wednesday, February 5, 2020 our loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother, Olga Rusconi passed away peacefully at the age of 102, surrounded by loved ones. She was born November 9, 1917 at the family home in Sanger River bottom. We were very blessed to have her with us at all of our family gatherings and Sunday dinners. Her Italian cooking of homemade ravioli, cioppino, pesto, gnocchi, polenta, spaghetti sauce, frittata, and Italian pudding was legendary and pulled each of us into the kitchen to "taste test" for her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Rusconi; brothers, Vincent and Joe Porcile, and their wives, Betty and Doria. She is survived by her children, Lois Parker; Louie Rusconi; Janice Christie and husband, Joey; grandchildren, Debi Willsie and husband, Art, Brian Christie and wife, Kirstie, Michele West, Nino Rusconi, and Tina Rusconi; great grandchildren, Chelsea Strunk and husband, Matt, Curtis Willsie, Josh Christie, Paige Christie, Caleb Willsie, Gracelynn Sanchez, and Gavin West; and greatgreat grandchildren, Noah Strunk and Hailey Strunk. No services will be held. Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home, 1524 9th Street, Sanger, California (559)875-6555