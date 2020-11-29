1/1
Ollie McCullar
1939 - 2020
Ollie McCullar
January 13, 1939 - November 8, 2020
Fresno, California - Ollie Mae McCullar, 81, of Selma, died in Fresno, after a brief illness.
She leaves her son, Patrick McCullar; daughter Vickie La Freniere, her husband Barry, their son Blake, and his wife Tessa.
Born in Allen, OK to William and Hazel Shropshire, she was the ninth of nine children. She moved with her mother to Selma at the age of 10. She met her husband, Arlin Ray McCullar, in Selma, and they were married in 1956.
Ollie was employed by Bank of America, and later as a book keeper for Safeway and Albertsons.
Ollie enjoyed her extended family and friends, genealogy, writing poetry, reading, and spending time with the "Bingo ladies".


Published in Fresno Bee on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
