Ora Lee passed from this life on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at the age of 90. She was born in Louisiana on September 1, 1928, orphaned at the age of 7 and raised in a Baptist Orphanage.She and Guy had been married for 65 years when Guy passed in July of 2010. Ora Lee was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother who devoted herself to her family. She loved to sew and cook and her holiday pies were the best. Ora Lee took up golf and won the Ladies Club Championship at Belmont CC. She enjoyed fellowship at First Missionary Baptist Church. She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Judy and Ron Talent, Ron and Linda Russell and Jan and Wally Yoshimoto. She also leaves seven adoring grandchildren and their spouses, Todd and Dee Talent, Tammy and Paul Blankenship, Staci and Mark Young, Amy Wolf, Ronnie and Brooke Russell, Brad and Ellen Yoshimoto, Courtney and Ryan Inman and 13 special great grandchildren with one more on the way. She is also survived by her youngest brother Wade Meacham; her sister-in-law, Billie Frakes and a special niece, Jami Burgess, who helped care for her; and many other loving nieces and nephews.A Funeral Service will be held at First Missionary Baptist Church, 1196 E. Shepherd Avenue in Fresno on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Proverbs 31:27-30 Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 17, 2019

