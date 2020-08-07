Oran John Hildebrand was born on November 13, 1931 to Edward and Ida Marie Hildebrand in Hallum, Nebraska. Oran's father was a Minister and the family moved several times during Oran's youth, eventually settling in Sanger where Oran attended Sanger High School and then Fresno State College. During this time Oran began attending Calvary Presbyterian Church where he saw Shirley Ann Graves singing in the choir. After his relentless pursuit Shirley agreed to marry him while he was serving in Korea. Upon his return they were married in Fresno on October 6, 1956. The couple had two daughters, Julie Ann and Susan Lynn. Oran had a passion for farming and livestock which began with a college job and continued throughout his life. He was proud of his hard work and the opportunities agriculture provided to instill many core values in his daughters. After a tractor accident necessitated his retirement from farming Oran developed a successful career in Crop Insurance. He was involved in service throughout his life, including Young Life, the Evangel Home, Hume Lake Christian Camps, The Fresno Rescue Mission, the South Fresno Lions, and most recently The Well Church and Medical Ministries. Prior to the Coronavirus shutdown Oran was volunteering twice a week at MMI and leading a home group for the Well. He loved the Lord, with a fervent desire to continually grow his faith; he loved Shirley with whom he enjoyed 56 years of marriage prior to her death in 2010; and he loved his daughters, as well as his extended family of nieces and nephews. He is survived by Julie Etcheverry (Jim), Susan, brothers Verne (Judy) Noel (Carolyn) and numerous nieces and nephews. Remembrances for him may be made to Medical Ministries Int., 1004 San Jose, Suite 101, Clovis, CA 93612. Please reference: Oran. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, if interested in information please email OranHildebrand@gmail.com

