Orine Frances Barnes
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Orine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Orine Frances Barnes was born on September 29,1937, in Oklahoma. She was surrounded by her beloved family as God took her home on May 23, 2020. For those who did not know her, she was a woman of God, witnessing at every opportunity. In earlier years she was a secretary for the Southern Baptist Convention. She served as Treasurer and Secretary at Baptist Temple Church for numerous years. She especially loved being an Adult leader and Children's leader for 38 years for Bible Study Fellowship (BSF). She was known as Mrs. Claus to the students of Monroe Elementary. For over twenty years she made sure every student received stuffed animals and toys at Christmas. Ray, Orine, and family enjoyed flying in their airplane. She was fearless! The family spent numerous summers in Colorado visiting her sister Patricia. She loved the mountains as she spent much of her childhood in Blue Canyon. She adored the ocean and her beloved seagulls whom she fed every time she went there. Orine is survived by her husband of 62 years Raymond Barnes and their two children son, Paul, and wife Diana, grandsons Nathan, and Joshua Barnes. Daughter Pamela Brown-Sherwood, grandsons Steven and Luke Brown, Brett (Lyndi), and Brandon (Sara) Sherwood. Great-grandchildren: Mallory, Dylin, Everett, and her buddy Garrison. Also survived by her are siblings: Caroline Greene, Bill Lovelady, Patricia Hart, and Christine Berger and numerous treasured nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements made by Chapel of the Light.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Of The Light
1620 W Belmont Ave
Fresno, CA 93728
(559) 233-6254
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved