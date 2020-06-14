Orine Frances Barnes was born on September 29,1937, in Oklahoma. She was surrounded by her beloved family as God took her home on May 23, 2020. For those who did not know her, she was a woman of God, witnessing at every opportunity. In earlier years she was a secretary for the Southern Baptist Convention. She served as Treasurer and Secretary at Baptist Temple Church for numerous years. She especially loved being an Adult leader and Children's leader for 38 years for Bible Study Fellowship (BSF). She was known as Mrs. Claus to the students of Monroe Elementary. For over twenty years she made sure every student received stuffed animals and toys at Christmas. Ray, Orine, and family enjoyed flying in their airplane. She was fearless! The family spent numerous summers in Colorado visiting her sister Patricia. She loved the mountains as she spent much of her childhood in Blue Canyon. She adored the ocean and her beloved seagulls whom she fed every time she went there. Orine is survived by her husband of 62 years Raymond Barnes and their two children son, Paul, and wife Diana, grandsons Nathan, and Joshua Barnes. Daughter Pamela Brown-Sherwood, grandsons Steven and Luke Brown, Brett (Lyndi), and Brandon (Sara) Sherwood. Great-grandchildren: Mallory, Dylin, Everett, and her buddy Garrison. Also survived by her are siblings: Caroline Greene, Bill Lovelady, Patricia Hart, and Christine Berger and numerous treasured nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements made by Chapel of the Light.

