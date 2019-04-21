Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Paige Beth Alexander 21 of Clovis, Ca was born on August 4 th, 1997 and tragically passed on April 8 th, 2019 in Fresno, Ca. Paige is survived by her Father Michael Wade Swank, Mother Jessica Beth Alexander-Folia, Step Father Daniel Folia and 5 siblings, Mitchell Folia, Michael Folia, Sydni Armstrong, Keira Armstrong and Camille Folia; her Great Grand father James Alexander and Grand parents Karen Alexander, Janet and Reno Reyes; Danny and Aileen Swank along with many Uncles, Aunts, Cousins and friends who were like family. She was preceded in death by her Grandpa Gary Alexander. She was a student at Clovis Community College where she was studying with an end goal of becoming a biologist. She had a love for art, music, and nature. She was a strong advocate for the homeless. Paige has touched so many lives in a positive way in her short time with us. Services will be held at Clovis Cemetery at 10:00AM, followed by a Celebration of Life at First Baptist Church of Clovis at 11:00AM. Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 21, 2019

Boice Funeral Home

